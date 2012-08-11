BEIRUT Aug 11 Forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad clashed with rebels in the heart of the capital
Damascus near the Syrian central bank on Saturday, residents and
state television said.
An explosion was followed by fighting which appeared to be
spreading, said the resident, who asked not to be named for fear
of arrest.
"The explosion was huge. There has been fighting for the
past half an hour along Pakistan Street. I am very close. Can
you hear that?" she asked, to the sound of a loud bang.
State television said that "terrorists", a term they use for
opposition fighters, had detonated a bomb in Merjeh, an area
near the central bank.
It said fighters were "shooting at random to spark panic
among citizens and the authorities hunted the terrorist groups".
Central Damascus has previously remained largely unscathed
during the 17-month-old uprising against Assad's rule.