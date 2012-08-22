AMMAN Aug 22 The Syrian army deployed tanks on a ring road surrounding Damascus on Wednesday and shelled southern neighbourhoods where rebels operate, in the heaviest bombardment on the capital since the army reasserted control last month, residents said.

At least eight people were killed in the shelling, which was accompanied by an aerial bombardment, on the Kfar Souseh, Daraya, Qadam and Nahr Aisheh neighbourhoods, they said.