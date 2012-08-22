European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
AMMAN Aug 22 The Syrian army deployed tanks on a ring road surrounding Damascus on Wednesday and shelled southern neighbourhoods where rebels operate, in the heaviest bombardment on the capital since the army reasserted control last month, residents said.
At least eight people were killed in the shelling, which was accompanied by an aerial bombardment, and in ensuing raids on the Kfar Souseh, Daraya, Qadam and Nahr Aisheh neighbourhoods, they said.
"The whole of Damascus is shaking with the sound of shelling," a woman in Kfar Souseh neighbourhood said. She added that the army's artillery was also firing on the capital, from Qasioun and Saraya mountains, overlooking Damascus.
Maaz al-Shami, a member of the Damascus Media Office, a group of young opposition activists monitoring the crackdown in the capital, said rebels who had left the city during a fierce army campaign last month had started to return.
"They went back to their homes, or disappeared in the green belt surrounding Damascus," Shami said.
"They are back now, and the regime is responding with daily shelling and helicopter bombardment. A war atmosphere in Damascus is setting in," he added.
LONDON, Feb 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Adds quote on aluminium, updates prices)