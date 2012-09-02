(Corrects story to make clear the four were wounded, not killed)

AMMAN, Sept 2 Syrian state television said four people were wounded in an explosion in Damascus on Sunday in an attack it described as "terrorism".

Damascus residents said the explosion occurred near the army and air force headquarters in Mahdi bin Barakeh neighbourhood in the Abu Rummaneh district. Video footage from activists showed plumes of white smoke rising from the area. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)