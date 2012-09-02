US issuers rush to sell Formosa bonds before rule change
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
AMMAN, Sept 2 Four people were wounded in an explosion on Sunday near an army and airforce barracks in the Syrian capital Damascus and a rebel group said it had carried out the attack.
Damascus residents said the explosion occurred near the army and air force barracks in Mahdi bin Barakeh neighbourhood in the Abu Rummaneh district. Video footage from activists showed plumes of white smoke rising from the area.
The Grandsons of the Prophet brigade, a unit of the Free Syrian Army rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack in a video statement broadcast on Arab satellite channels.
Syrian state television reported that four people were wounded in the explosion which it described as an act of terrorism.
Rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad have been increasingly targeting army roadblocks and fortifications in and around Damascus.
* US blue chips head for Taiwan to lock in flexible funding terms
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average probed more than one-month highs on Monday, cheered by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18 million), Bloomberg reported.