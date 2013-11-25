UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
GENEVA Nov 25 The "Geneva 2" peace conference aimed at ending the conflict in Syria will take place on January 22, the spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement on Monday, ending six months of wrangling over a date for the talks.
"We will go to Geneva with a mission of hope," said the statement, which did not say who would attend and made no mention of whether Iran would be invited, a question that has divided the United States and Russia in the past. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources