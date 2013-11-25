GENEVA Nov 25 The "Geneva 2" peace conference aimed at ending the conflict in Syria will take place on January 22, the spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a statement on Monday, ending six months of wrangling over a date for the talks.

"We will go to Geneva with a mission of hope," said the statement, which did not say who would attend and made no mention of whether Iran would be invited, a question that has divided the United States and Russia in the past. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Patrick Graham)