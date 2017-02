CAIRO Dec 3 Syrian foreign ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi has defected from President Bashar al-Assad's government and has left the country, a regional diplomatic source said on Monday.

"All I can say is that he is out of Syria," the source, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.

Lebanon's al-Manar Television said earlier that Makdissi had been sacked for making statements which did not reflect official positions.