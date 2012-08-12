BRIEF-HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.24
* HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2016
AMMAN Aug 12 The deputy police commander for the central Syrian province of Homs has defected to Jordan, an opposition source said on Sunday, further undermining President Bashar al-Assad as he struggles to maintain a functioning state.
"Brigadier General Ibrahim al-Jabawi has crossed into Jordan. He will announce his defection on al-Arabiya television later today," an official in the Higher Revolution Council, a activists' organisation, told Reuters from Amman.
Feb 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared a subsidiary of biotech company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc of infringing a genetic-testing kit patent held by Promega Corp, overturning a lower court's decision.
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Petrochemical producer Braskem SA expects demand for plastic resins to grow around 2 percent this year from 2016, Chief Executive Fernando Musa said on a Wednesday earnings call.