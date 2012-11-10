BEIRUT Nov 10 Dozens of members of the Syrian security forces were killed when two cars loaded with explosives drove into a military camp in the southern town of Deraa on Saturday, activists said, in what appeared to be a double suicide attack.

The first car had driven into the camp and exploded, followed by the second vehicle, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement. The detonation of the second vehicle caused the casualties, it added.