By Kieran Guilbert
LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Typhoid has
broken out among residents of the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee
camp in Syria, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning of
further disease outbreaks unless aid reached the camp because of
the appalling conditions there.
Eleven cases of typhoid were confirmed by the U.N. agency
for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which gained access to
residents from the Yarmouk camp for the first time since June in
nearby Yalda, where it carried out more than 200 medical
consultations.
Typhoid is contracted by drinking or eating contaminated
matter and symptoms include nausea, fever, and abdominal pain.
Untreated, the disease can lead to complications in the gut and
head which can kill up to one in five patients.
"Our concern is that these typhoid cases only represent the
tip of the iceberg, because the erosion of health services and
appalling public health standards create a massive, massive risk
of diseases breaking out," said UNWRA spokesman Chris Gunness.
"The situation is desperate, and suffering may be far more
widespread and intense inside the camp," Gunness told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Jerusalem.
The camp, set up close to Damascus in 1957 to house
Palestinian refugees, has become a symbol of the desperate
plight of people in rebel-held territory since the Syrian
government laid siege to it in 2013.
Islamic State fighters attacked the camp in April but
withdrew soon afterwards having largely defeated their rival,
Aknaf al Maqdis, leaving the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra as the
biggest force in the camp.
Fighting in and around the camp has left some 18,000
refugees, including 3,500 children, without food, water and
medical supplies and prompted aid agencies to urge the warring
parties to allow access for aid and evacuations.
More than 95 percent of Palestine refugees in the camp rely
on the U.N. agency to provide them with daily supplies of food,
water and healthcare, according to Gunness.
"Women are dying in childbirth due to a lack of medicine,
children are reduced to eating grass because there is no food,
and the main water supply hasn't been functional since last
September," Gunness said.
Announcing the doubling of confirmed typhoid cases in the
camp to 11, Gunness said "we again make a strong demand for full
humanitarian access. Without it, it is inevitable that there
will be continued and widespread human suffering."
The Yarmouk camp was home to some 160,000 Palestinians
before the Syrian conflict began in 2011, refugees from the 1948
war of Israel's founding and their descendants.
