* Hundreds of families flee after dozens killed-activists
* Two-year-old uprising led by Syria's Sunni majority
* Sectarian clashes, alleged massacres increasingly common
BEIRUT, May 4 Hundreds of Sunni Muslim families
fled Syria's coastal town of Banias on Saturday, fearing further
sectarian violence after fighters loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad killed dozens of people overnight, according to
activists.
The activists said the killings in the Ras al-Nabaa district
of Banias took place two days after state forces and pro-Assad
militias killed at least 50 Sunnis in the nearby village of
Baida.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a pro-opposition
monitoring group, posted online a video showing the bodies of 10
people it said were killed in Ras al-Nabaa - half of them
children.
Some were lying in pools of blood, and one toddler was
covered in burns, her clothes singed and her legs charred.
Activist reports and videos on the killings could not be
independently verified as the Syrian government restricts access
for independent media.
The two-year-old uprising against four decades of Assad
family rule has been led by Syria's Sunni Muslim majority, and
sectarian clashes and alleged massacres have become increasingly
common in a conflict that has killed more than 70,000 people.
Minorities such as the Alawites, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, have largely stood behind Assad, who is from the Alawite
sect.
Banias is a Sunni pocket in the midst of a large Alawite
enclave on Syria's Mediterranean coast, and activists in the
area accuse militias loyal to Assad of ethnic cleansing.
"I estimate that hundreds of families left and headed for
nearby towns like Jableh and Tartous," said Rami Abdelrahman,
head of the British-based Syrian Observatory.
"But now the army is turning people back at the checkpoints
outside the town, telling them to go back to Banias, that
nothing is wrong. There are also announcements going out on
mosque loud speakers telling people to return home."
PARAMILITARY GROUP
Another video posted online by activists showed what they
said were the bodies of 20 people killed in Banias overnight,
all from the same family, including women and nine children.
The Observatory blamed the killings on the National Defence
Forces (NDF), a new paramilitary group made up mostly of
fighters from minorities that back Assad.
Trained and often directed by the military, the NDF
describes itself as a reserve force for the army. The group has
taken over the regionalised role of more informal Alawite
militias known as shabbiha, which were accused of previous
massacres of Sunnis.
On Thursday the Observatory reported the alleged killings in
the village of Baida, just outside Banias. It said it had
documented the names of 50 people killed but that it believed
the final death toll could be between 100 and 200.
The group, which has a network of activists across Syria,
declined to give a death toll for the killings in Banias.
Banias and Baida were the sites of some of the first
sectarian clashes, when shabbiha fighters attacked Sunni street
protesters in the first few months of the uprising, killing
several people.
The hardline Sunni Islamist group Ahrar al-Sham published a
video on Saturday of its fighters launching rockets they said
were aimed at the village of Qurdaha, the birthplace of Assad's
father, Hafez al-Assad, who ruled Syria for more than 30 years.
They said the attack was a response for the killings in
Baida and Banias.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Pravin Char)