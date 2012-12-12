METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 World powers meeting in Marrakech recognised Syria's new opposition coalition as "the legitimate representative of the Syrian people" and called on President Bashar al-Assad to "stand aside", according to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
The declaration by 130 international representatives comprising the "Friends of Syria" group of nations warned that any use by Assad's government of chemical or biological weapons would be met by a "serious response".
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.