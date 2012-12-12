MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 World powers meeting in Marrakech recognised Syria's new opposition coalition as "the legitimate representative of the Syrian people" and called on President Bashar al-Assad to "stand aside", according to a draft declaration obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

The declaration by 130 international representatives comprising the "Friends of Syria" group of nations warned that any use by Assad's government of chemical or biological weapons would be met by a "serious response".