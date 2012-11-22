AMMAN Nov 22 Syrian rebels captured an army
artillery base in the eastern oil producing province of Deir
al-Zor on Thursday, weakening President Bashar al-Assad's
control of the strategic region bordering Iraq, several
opposition sources said.
"The Mayadeen military base fell at 8.30 a.m. (0630 GMT),"
Abu Laila, an official in the Military Revolutionary Council in
the province, told Reuters. He said 44 rebel fighters had been
killed in the siege of the base.
"The whole countryside, from the Iraqi border and along the
Euphrates to the city of Deir al-Zor, is now under rebel
control."
Another opposition source in contact with rebels confirmed
that the base, 42 km (26 miles) south-east of the city of Deir
al-Zor, had fallen.
The capture of the base follows that of a military airport
80 km (50 miles) to the south-east on the Iraqi border last
week. Rebels have stormed several bases in the north and centre
of the country, indicating growing military strength, according
to opposition sources and diplomats.
But no major city has fallen to the opposition and Assad's
airpower has ensured that rebels' hold on many parts of the
country remains tenuous. Attempts to bring rebels under unified
command have made little progress.
Sheikh Nawaf al-Bashir, a tribal leader from the province
said the fall of Mayadeen leaves Assad with three major army
bases left under his control in the province.
The main road to Iraq, from the outskirts of the city to the
border crossing of Albu Kamal, is now with rebels, he said.