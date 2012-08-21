AMMAN Aug 21 President Bashar al-Assad's forces
evacuated two security installations at Albu Kamal on the Iraqi
border on Tuesday as rebels made gains in the strategically
important area after a week of heavy fighting, opposition
sources said.
Security forces withdrew from the Airforce Intelligence and
Political Security compounds in the town, 120 kms (75 miles)
southeast of the city of Deir al-Zor, activists and a Free
Syrian Army official said.
"The regime still has a Military Intelligence compound and
Albu Kamal airport. It's a matter of time before the compound
falls. The airport is more difficult," Abu Mahmoud, a rebel
commander, said by satellite phone from the town.
Muhaimen al-Rumaid, military coordinator for the Syrian
Rebel Front said that Albu Kamal had effectively fallen but that
Assad's forces were still shelling the town from a border police
base several kilometres (miles) away.
Rumaid said the border crossing with Iraq, which Iraqi
authorities had closed from their side has been under rebel
control for several weeks.
"Controlling Albu Kamal means curbing the regime's supply
line from Iraq while improving the logistics of the rebels
through an open connection to Iraqi tribes across the border,"
he said.
Like the rest of the eastern Deir al-Zor province, Albu
Kamal is a Sunni Muslim town with family and clan connections to
Iraq's Sunni heartland.
Decades long alliances between Syria's ruling elite, who
belong to the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, and the eastern tribes in Deir al-Zor began collapsing
after Assad extended a military crackdown on the protest
movement against his rule to the region.