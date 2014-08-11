* Islamic State tightens control in tribal region
* Other rebels, tribes attempt to fight the group
* Islamic State executes 25 in Deir al-Zor province
By Oliver Holmes and Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Aug 11 Islamic State has crushed a
pocket of resistance to its control in eastern Syria, crucifying
two people and executing 23 others in the past five days, a
monitoring group said on Monday.
The insurgents, who are also making rapid advances in Iraq,
are tightening their grip in Syria, of which they now controls
roughly a third, mostly rural areas in the north and east.
The group, an al Qaeda offshoot, has fought the Syrian army,
Kurdish militias and Sunni Muslim tribal forces.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based
monitoring organisation, and residents in Syria's east said that
fighters from the al-Sheitaat tribe in eastern Deir al-Zor had
tried to resist Islamic State's advance this month.
In al-Shaafa, a town on the banks of the Euphrates river,
Islamic State beheaded two men from the al-Sheitaat clan on
Sunday, the Observatory said, and gave residents a 12-hour
deadline on Monday to hand over members of the tribe.
In other parts of Deir al-Zor province, the militants
crucified two men for the crime of "dealing with apostates" in
the city of Mayadin, and two others for blasphemy in the nearby
town of al-Bulel, the Observatory said.
Islamic State has made rapid gains in Syria since it seized
northern Iraq's largest city, Mosul, on June 10, and declared an
Islamic caliphate on territory it controls in Syria and Iraq.
The Observatory said a further 19 men from the al-Sheitaat
tribe were executed on Thursday, 18 shot dead and one beheaded,
on the outskirts of Deir al-Zor city. It said the men worked at
an oil installation.
"No one will now dare from the other tribes to move against
Islamic State after the defeat of the al-Sheitaat," said Ahmad
Ziyada al-Qaissi, an Islamic State sympathiser contacted by
Skype from Mayadin.
Tribal sources say the conflict between Islamic State and
the al-Sheitaat tribe, who number about 70,000, flared after
Islamic State took over of two oil fields in July.
One of those, al-Omar, is the biggest oil and gas field in
Deir al-Zor and has been a lucrative source of funds for rebel
groups.
The head of the al-Sheitaat tribe, Sheikh Rafaa Aakla
al-Raju, called in a video message for other tribes to join the
fight against Islamic State.
"We appeal to the other tribes to stand by us because it
will be their turn next ... If (Islamic State) are done with us
the other tribes will targeted after al-Sheitaat. They are the
next target," he said in the video, posted on YouTube on Sunday.
WINNING RESPECT
A Syrian human rights activist from Deir al-Zor who fled for
Turkey last year said rebels opposed to President Bashar
al-Assad had retreated to al-Sheitaat tribal areas from which
they had been trying to mount resistance to Islamic State's
expansion.
He said, on condition of anonymity, that the resistance had
been crushed in the last few days. "The situation is very bad,
but the people can't repel them," he said.
He said that in tandem with their violent campaign, Islamic
State was distributing gas, electricity, fuel and food to garner
local support.
"It is a poor area. They are winning support this way. They
won a lot of support this way. They are halting theft and
punishing thieves. This is also giving them credibility."
More than 170,000 people have been killed in Syria's civil
war, which pits overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim rebels against
Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite minority, backed
by Shi'ite militias from Iraq and Lebanon.
The insurgency is split between competing factions, with
Islamic State emerging as the most powerful.
In Raqqa, Islamic State's power base in Syria, its hold
appears to be growing only firmer even as Syrian government
forces intensify air strikes on territory held by the group.
One Syrian living in an area of Islamic State control near
Raqqa said the number of its fighters in the streets had grown
dramatically in the last few weeks, particularly since it
captured the army's 17th Division at the end of July.
The group has carried out beheadings, levied a tax on
non-Muslims, and settled foreign fighters in confiscated homes,
said the resident, who asked for anonymity due to security
concerns.
But despite that, as in Deir al-Zor, it has won a degree of
respect among locals by curbing crime using their version law of
and order. For youths without work, salaries offered by Islamic
State are one of the few sources of income.
"The (Islamic) State has respect and standing and its voice
is heard," said the resident, speaking by Skype.
(Additional reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)