* Islamic State tightens control in tribal region
* Other rebels, tribes attempt to fight the group
* Islamic State executes 25 in Deir al-Zor province
(Adds quote from Deir al-Zor resident, changes byline)
By Oliver Holmes and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BEIRUT/AMMAN, Aug 11 Islamic State has crushed a
pocket of resistance to its control in eastern Syria, crucifying
two people and executing 23 others in the past five days, a
monitoring group said on Monday.
The insurgents, who are also making rapid advances in Iraq,
are tightening their grip in Syria, of which they now control
roughly a third, mostly rural areas in the north and east.
Fighters from the al-Sheitaat tribe in eastern Deir al-Zor
had tried to resist Islamic State's advance this month,
according to residents near the area and the Syrian Observatory
for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring organisation.
In al-Shaafa, a town on the banks of the Euphrates river,
Islamic State beheaded two men from the al-Sheitaat clan on
Sunday, the Observatory said, and gave residents a 12-hour
deadline on Monday to hand over members of the tribe.
In other parts of Deir al-Zor province, the militants
crucified two men for the crime of "dealing with apostates" in
the city of Mayadin, and two others were beheaded for blasphemy
in the nearby town of al-Bulel, the Observatory said.
Islamic State, which has fought the Syrian army, Kurdish
militias and Sunni Muslim tribal forces, has made rapid gains in
Syria since it seized northern Iraq's largest city, Mosul, on
June 10, and declared an Islamic caliphate.
The Observatory said a further 19 men from the al-Sheitaat
tribe were executed on Thursday, 18 shot dead and one beheaded,
on the outskirts of Deir al-Zor city. It said the men worked at
an oil installation.
"No one will now dare from the other tribes to move against
Islamic State after the defeat of the al-Sheitaat," said Ahmad
Ziyada al-Qaissi, an Islamic State sympathiser contacted by
Skype from Mayadin.
Tribal sources say the conflict between Islamic State and
the al-Sheitaat tribe, who number about 70,000, flared after
Islamic State took over of two oil fields in July.
One of those, al-Omar, is the biggest oil and gas field in
Deir al-Zor and has been a lucrative source of funds for rebel
groups.
The head of the al-Sheitaat tribe, Sheikh Rafaa Aakla
al-Raju, called in a video message for other tribes to join the
fight against Islamic State.
"We appeal to the other tribes to stand by us because it
will be their turn next ... If (Islamic State) are done with us
the other tribes will targeted after al-Sheitaat. They are the
next target," he said in the video, posted on YouTube on Sunday.
WINNING RESPECT
A Syrian human rights activist from Deir al-Zor who fled for
Turkey last year said rebels opposed to President Bashar
al-Assad had retreated to al-Sheitaat tribal areas from which
they had been trying to mount resistance to Islamic State.
He said, on condition of anonymity, that the resistance had
been crushed in the last few days. "The situation is very bad,
but the people can't repel them," he said.
He said that, in tandem with their violent campaign, Islamic
State was distributing gas, electricity, fuel and food to garner
local support.
"It is a poor area. They are winning support this way. They
won a lot of support this way. They are halting theft and
punishing thieves. This is also giving them credibility."
Another resident of Deir al-Zor, Abdullah al-Noami, said
that four al-Sheitaat towns had fallen.
"These areas have fallen into the hands of Islamic State
after the withdrawal of the (al-Sheitaat) fighters. The youths
who were found were executed or their heads were cut off on the
grounds that they fought against Islamic State," he said.
More than 170,000 people have been killed in Syria's civil
war, which pits overwhelmingly Sunni Muslim rebels against
Assad, a member of the Shi'ite-derived Alawite minority, backed
by Shi'ite militias from Iraq and Lebanon.
The insurgency is split between competing factions, with
Islamic State emerging as the most powerful.
In Raqqa, Islamic State's power base in Syria, its hold
appears to be growing only firmer even as Syrian government
forces intensify air strikes on territory held by the group.
One Syrian living in an area of Islamic State control near
Raqqa said the number of its fighters in the streets had grown
dramatically in the last few weeks, particularly since it
captured the army's 17th Division at the end of July.
The group has levied a tax on non-Muslims, and settled
foreign fighters in confiscated homes, said the resident, who
asked for anonymity due to security concerns.
But despite that, as in Deir al-Zor, it has won a degree of
respect among locals by curbing crime using their version law of
and order. For youths without work, salaries offered by Islamic
State are one of the few sources of income.
"The (Islamic) State has respect and standing and its voice
is heard," said the resident, speaking by Skype.
(Additional reporting by Tom Perry in Beirut; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)