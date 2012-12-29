CAIRO Dec 29 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday his country supported the Syrian revolution and that President Bashar al-Asasd's administration had no place in Syria's future.

"There is no place for the current regime in the future of Syria," Mursi, an Islamist, said during a televised speech to Egypt's Shura Council, or upper house of parliament.

Assad has been losing ground to rebels waging a 21-month-old uprising. Egyptians ousted their longtime authoritarian president, Hosni Mubarak, in a popular revolt in February 2011. Mursi won office in a free election earlier this year.