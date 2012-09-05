* Egypt president repeats plea for new Syrian government
* Promises to put Cairo back at the heart of Arab affairs
* Says Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt to meet on Syria
* Delegate says Syria quartet in contact, no meeting date
yet
By Yasmine Saleh and Ayman Samir
CAIRO, Sept 5 Egypt's president on Wednesday
promised to put Cairo back at the heart of Arab affairs and made
an impassioned appeal to Arab states to work to end the
bloodshed in Syria, saying the time had come to change the
Syrian government.
Mohamed Mursi, making his first presidential address to the
Arab League in Cairo, told Arab foreign ministers that Egypt and
its people would "return to occupy their natural place at the
heart of the Arab nation".
Mursi, elected in June after last year's popular uprising
forced Hosni Mubarak from power after three decades, said the
time had come in Syria for "change and not wasting time speaking
of reform. This time has passed now. Now it is time for change".
"The Syrian regime must take into account the lessons of
recent and ancient history," he said in the speech in which he
also talked of the revolt in Egypt.
Mursi also said a quartet of states - Saudi Arabia, Iran,
Turkey and Egypt - would meet to discuss the Syrian crisis.
"The quartet which Egypt has called for will meet now," he
said, without giving details.
An Egyptian delegate said the president's comments meant the
four states were talking about what action could be taken but
the formal formation of the quartet was still under discussion.
He said no date had been set for its representatives to meet.
Tehran has backed Syria's government but the three other
states want President Bashar al-Assad to stand down.
Analysts said the group was unlikely to agree on how to
handle the crisis but said the initiative was a sign of how
determined the newly elected president was to put Egypt back at
the centre of regional politics.
FRESH APPEAL
As Mursi was leaving the podium, the Islamist president
briefly returned to the microphone to say: "Syria, Syria, this
is the arena to do something", pointing to the ministers below
him, and then again saying "Syria" before stepping away.
It was the second such appeal for action in a week by Mursi.
At the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Iran on Aug. 30, Mursi
referred to Tehran's ally as an "oppressive regime" and said it
was an "ethical duty" to back rebels.
More than 20,000 people have been killed in Syria since
initially peaceful protests against Assad erupted in March 2011.
Tens of thousands more have fled across its borders to
neighbouring states to escape the violence.
Nasser al-Kidwa, deputy to Lakhdar Brahimi, the United
Nations-Arab League mediator on Syria, arrived in Cairo on
Wednesday to join the talks with Arab ministers.
Brahimi, who is expected to visit Cairo on Sunday, has
described his bid to broker peace as "nearly impossible" but
Kidwa told reporters at Cairo airport that "we have not lost
hope" despite the difficulties facing the mission.
According to a draft of the resolutions obtained by Reuters
and approved on Wednesday, ministers called on the Arab League
chief and its special committee on Syria to follow up with the
U.N. secretary-general to outline a "new vision" for Brahimi.
The draft also called for Nilesat and Arabsat, two
regionally owned satellite firms, to stop broadcasts of Syrian
state and private channels. Broadcasts of the three Syrian
channels on Nilesat stopped before the draft was approved, with
a Nilesat source citing unspecified contract violations.
Abdelbasset Sida, head of the Syrian National Council (SNC)
opposition alliance, told Reuters he was disappointed by the
resolutions, saying Arabs should work more closely with
Europeans opposed to Assad's rule and put more presure on
Syria's ally Russia.
He said Arabs should back "using all means including force
against the Syrian regime to reach that end".