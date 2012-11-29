CAIRO Nov 29 EgyptAir has cancelled its Friday flight to Damascus due to the "deteriorating situation" around the airport in the Syrian capital, a Cairo airport official said on Thursday.

The official, who asked not to be named, said the airline would hold an urgent meeting in the next few hours with Egyptian officials to discuss halting all flights between Egypt and Syria.

Emirates suspended flights to and from Damascus until further notice, the Dubai-based airline said on Thursday. 