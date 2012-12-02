CAIRO Dec 2 EgyptAir will resume flights to
Damascus and Aleppo airports on Monday after a three-day halt
due to a deterioration in the security situation, the head of
EgyptAir said on Sunday.
"The decision comes after coordination with the Egyptian
embassy in Damascus and the EgyptAir office in Syria and making
sure the security conditions are stable at the moment in Syria,
especially on the roads leading to Damascus and Aleppo
airports," Roshdy Zakaria in a statement.
EgyptAir was one of several foreign airlines to suspend
flights on Friday, when Syrian airforce jets bombarded rebel
targets close to Damascus airport.
EgyptAir suspended the flights after receiving a note from
its office in Damascus requesting their cancellation until
conditions had improved on roads leading to the airport.