DUBAI Oct 17 Abu Dhabi-based Sky News Arabia
said on Thursday it had lost contact with three crew members on
assignment in northern Syria, considered the world's most
dangerous place for journalists, and appealed for help to locate
them.
The television broadcaster said reporter Ishak Moctar, a
Mauritanian national, cameraman Samir Kassab, a Lebanese
citizen, and a Syrian driver whose name is being withheld at
his family's request, went missing while on assignment near
Aleppo, northern Syria, on Tuesday morning.
The channel's head, Nart Bouran, said the team was on an
assignment that was focused largely on covering the humanitarian
aspects of Syria's 2-1/2-year-old civil war.
"We will continue to make every effort to contact them and
to ensure their safe return so that they can continue their
vital work," Bouran said.
France's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that two more
French journalists were being held hostage in Syria, taking the
number of its captive citizens in the country to four.
The two men, Nicolas Henin, who was working for Le Point
magazine, and Pierre Torres, who was reporting for French-German
television channel Arte, were taken on June 22, but their
disappearance had not previously been made public.
Two other journalists, veteran war correspondent Didier
Francois and photographer Edouard Elias, were abducted in early
June on their way to Aleppo.
Sky News Arabia said it was in contact with the journalists'
families to update them on the latest developments and efforts
to reach them.
Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for
journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists says, with at
least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and
government forces.
Most kidnapped journalists have been released, but several
remain missing.