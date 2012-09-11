BERNE, Sept 11 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi is due to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during
his upcoming visit to Syria, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon
said on Tuesday.
The U.N. chief reiterated his call for the Security Council
to take action on Syria and for world powers to use their
influence over the two warring sides to halt the 17 months of
violence in which more than 20,000 have been killed.
"Joint Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi is going soon
to have meetings with Syrian authorities, including President
Assad," Ban told a news conference in the Swiss capital Berne.
Brahimi said on Monday he would make his first visit to Damascus
since taking the post in a few days.