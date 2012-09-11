BERNE, Sept 11 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi is due to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a
visit to Syria, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on
Tuesday.
The U.N. chief reiterated his call for the Security Council
to take action on Syria and for world powers to use their
influence over the two warring sides to halt the 17 months of
violence in which more than 20,000 have been killed.
"Joint Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi is going soon
to have meetings with Syrian authorities, including President
Assad," Ban told a news conference in the Swiss capital Berne.
Brahimi said on Monday he would make his first visit to
Damascus since taking the post in a few days and hoped to meet
Assad but said he was not sure.
The uprising has polarised global powers, preventing
effective international intervention, and is turning
increasingly sectarian with the risk of it spilling over into
adjacent Arab states with similar communal divisions.
"All member states must have a sense of common
responsibility in addressing this kind of situation in Syria
where human rights, human dignity are abused and violated," Ban
said, speaking alongside Swiss President Eveline
Widmer-Schlumpf.
"I have been urging the Security Council should be united
and all the regional neighbouring countries should also be fully
united. In that regard, we will have to continue to work toward
that direction," he added.