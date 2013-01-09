BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
BEIRUT Jan 9 International peace envoy to Syria Lakhdar Brahimi dismissed a speech by Bashar al-Assad, saying the Syrian president's proposal to end the crisis was no better than previous failed initiatives.
"I'm afraid what has come out is very much a repeat of previous initiatives that obviously did not work ... it's not really different and perhaps is even more sectarian and one-sided," he told the BBC.
"The time of reforms granted magnanimously from above has passed. People want to have a say in how they are governed and they want to take hold of their own future."
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million