By Justyna Pawlak and Sebastian Moffett
PAPHOS, Cyprus, Sept 7 Britain and the
Netherlands urged other EU governments on Friday to join the
United States in imposing sanctions on the Lebanese political
and militant group Hezbollah for providing support to Syria's
President Bashar al-Assad.
Dutch Foreign Minister Uri Rosenthal said the European Union
should brand Hezbollah a terrorist organisation, a move that
would enable the bloc to freeze the group's assets in Europe.
"We have for quite some time now argued that effective
European measures should be taken against Hezbollah," Rosenthal
said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in
Cyprus to discuss the EU's response to the Syrian crisis.
The Netherlands considers the Shi'ite Islamist movement,
which is a member of the Lebanese government, a terrorist group,
while Britain reserves the designation for Hezbollah's armed
wing.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said London would
like to see the EU "designate and sanction the military wing of
Hezbollah".
But other EU member states, which have blacklisted the
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, have resisted U.S. and Israeli
pressure to do the same to Hezbollah.
The powerful group is allied with Iran and was designated by
the United States as a terrorist organisation in the 1990s.
Several EU countries have argued that such a move could
destabilise the balance of power in Lebanon and add to tensions
in the Middle East.
Some European diplomats say it would also be legally
difficult to blacklist Hezbollah without a court ruling in an EU
state that linked the group to terrorism.
"Until now the Europeans have said that to designate a group
as a terrorist organisation you have to have a judicial process
under way against this organisation, which is not the case at
the present time," said French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius.
Such a connection might eventually come from a Bulgarian
investigation into a deadly bombing of Israeli tourists in a
Black Sea resort in July, if the probe confirms Israeli
accusations that Hezbollah masterminded the attack with Iran.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolai Mladenov said the
investigation was not yet finished and Bulgaria was not ready to
accuse anyone.
"It's moving forward quite rapidly but will take at least
another couple of months," he told Reuters. "A report (from such
an investigation) needs to be able to stand up in court. This is
why we are being very careful in what we say."
Hezbollah and Iran have denied being behind the bombing.
In August, Washington imposed a new round of largely
symbolic sanctions against Syria and Hezbollah and said it hoped
other countries would take action against the Lebanese group.
The U.S. Treasury said Hezbollah had given training and
logistical support to Syria's government. Assad, in turn,
provided the group with arms, support and a route for weapons
from its main patron, Iran, it said.
Syrian rebels, fighting an uprising against Assad for that
last 17 months, also say Tehran has sent its Revolutionary
Guards and Hezbollah fighters against them.
Iran denies giving material support to help crush the
uprising.
Hezbollah was set up in 1982 with the help of Iran's
Revolutionary Guards to fight Israeli forces which had invaded
Lebanon.
Britain, France and Germany also called on Friday for new
sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme.