BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
BRUSSELS, March 15 European Union leaders have asked the bloc's foreign ministers to assess an arms embargo on Syria during a meeting on March 22-23, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said after a two-day summit in Brussels.
"We agreed to task our foreign ministers to assess the situation as a matter of priority, already at their informal meeting next week in Dublin, and to develop common positions," Van Rompuy told a news briefing on Friday.
France and Britain have urged their EU peers to lift an embargo on supplying weapons to the Syrian opposition, fighting a two-year uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. They have yet to secure sufficient support, with Germany against such a move. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes