* France, Britain worried about chemical weapons
* Germany "reluctant" to lift ban
* Some member states favour easing economic sanctions on
rebels
(Updates with end of discussion, quotes)
By Adrian Croft and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, March 22 France and Britain failed to
persuade the European Union to back their call to lift an arms
embargo on Syrian rebels on Friday despite warning that
President Bashar al-Assad could resort to using chemical
weapons.
Paris and London want to exempt Assad's opponents from an EU
arms embargo, a step they believe would raise pressure on Assad
to negotiate after two years of a civil war that has claimed
70,000 lives.
But they won little support from other EU member states at a
foreign ministers' meeting in Dublin, diplomats said, despite
raising concerns about chemical weapons to bolster their case.
"I insisted that very close attention must be paid to the
possible use by Assad of chemical weapons ... There are
indications that he might have used them or that he might use
them," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters at
the close of Friday's talks.
Assad's supporters and opponents accused each other of using
chemical weapons after 26 people were killed in a rocket attack
near the northern city of Aleppo this week.
In a letter to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
setting out their case, Fabius and British Foreign Secretary
William Hague said they were "increasingly concerned about the
regime's willingness to use chemical weapons".
Countries such as Germany and Austria remain opposed to
lifting the arms embargo for the rebels. They fear it could lead
to weapons falling into the hands of Islamist militants, fuel
regional conflict and encourage Assad's backers, Iran and
Russia, to step up arms supplies to him.
"We are reluctant about lifting the embargo ... We have to
avoid that weapons could come into the wrong hands and that
terrorists, jihadists, extremists would misuse these weapons,"
Germany's Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle told reporters.
COMPROMISE
The EU has until June 1 to decide whether to renew or amend
its sanctions on Syria and discussions on what to do about the
arms embargo will continue in EU working groups.
Changing the arms ban needs the backing of all 27 EU states.
Without agreement, all EU measures against Syria, including
asset freezes and travel bans, would collapse on June 1.
Hague and Fabius signalled their readiness to compromise by
saying in their letter that they would accept "some very serious
amendment" of the arms embargo, short of its complete lifting.
The embargo was previously amended in February to allow
non-lethal assistance for the opposition.
Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger said he could
not see any reason for a compromise. "We are totally against so
I can't see where there could be a compromise," he said.
If the arms embargo were to be lifted, Spindelegger said it
would make it very difficult for Austria to leave several
hundred troops on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as part of
a U.N. peacekeeping force, because the EU would be perceived as
taking sides in the Syria conflict.
Some opponents of lifting the arms embargo are ready to look
at easing economic sanctions on rebel-held areas of Syria to try
to strengthen the opposition.
One option would be to ease a ban on EU oil imports from
Syria to permit opposition groups to sell oil to Europe, EU
diplomats said.
"We must look at how we can increase assistance to the
moderate Syrian opposition, in particular through political and
economic support," Ashton said in a statement.
Ministers would look at "all options" to help bring about a
political solution in Syria, she said.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by
Michael Roddy)