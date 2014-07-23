* EU adds nine organisations, three people to sanctions list
* Refineries, government weapons-buying agencies also
targeted
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Union on
Wednesday froze the assets of two oil- trading firms accused of
organising covert shipments of oil to Syria.
They were among nine organisations and three people added
to the EU's Syria sanctions list, published in the bloc's
Official Journal. Also listed were branches of the Syrian
Defence Ministry.
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been
blacklisted by Western powers for its role in the country's
three-year civil war, which has killed at least 150,000 people,
according to one monitoring group.
The two oil-trading firms were Beirut-based Oceans Petroleum
Trading, also called Overseas Petroleum Trading or Overseas
Petroleum Co., and Tri Oceans Trading, an Egyptian firm. Their
assets in the 28-nation EU will be frozen.
Both are accused of "providing support to the Syrian
regime and benefiting from the regime by organising covert
shipments of oil to the Syrian regime," the Official Journal
said.
Reuters reported last December that the Syrian government
was getting substantial imports of Iraqi crude oil from an
Egyptian port. Such under-the-radar trading has kept Assad's
military running despite the Western sanctions.
Damascus relies heavily on strategic ally Iran as its main
supplier of crude oil. But Reuters' examination of the documents
showed that millions of barrels of crude delivered to Assad's
government on Iranian ships has actually come from Iraq, through
Lebanese and Egyptian trading companies.
ARRANGING SHIPMENTS?
According to documents seen by Reuters last December,
Overseas Petroleum Trading invoiced Syria for arranging at least
two shipments and was involved in a third. Cairo-based Tri-Ocean
Energy was responsible for loading Iraqi oil into at least one.
Both firms denied any involvement in the Syria trade last
December.
State-owned Syrian refining companies put on the list were
Baniyas Refinery Co and the Homs Refinery Co. The EU accuses
them of providing financial support to the government.
Hashim Anwar al-Aqqad, a Syrian businessman and chairman of
the Akkad Group of companies, was added to the list as well. The
group operate in various sectors, including oil and gas. Aqqad
is alleged to have provided support to and to benefited from the
Syrian government.
Also added were a military commander, Colonel Suhayl Hasan,
and Amr Armanazi, the head of a Syrian scientific centre, which
the EU said had helped the Syrian army acquire equipment used
for "surveillance and repression of demonstrators". They are
also banned from entering the EU.
The new listings bring to 192 the number of people
sanctioned by the EU and to 62 the number of organisations.
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne and David Sheppard in
London; Editing by Larry King)