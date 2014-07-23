* EU adds nine organisations, three people to sanctions list
* Refineries, government weapons-buying agencies also
targeted
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Union on
Wednesday froze the assets of two oil- trading firms accused of
organising covert shipments of oil to Syria.
They were among nine organisations and three people added
to the EU's Syria sanctions list, published in the bloc's
Official Journal. Also listed were branches of the Syrian
Defence Ministry.
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been
blacklisted by Western powers for its role in the country's
three-year civil war, which has killed at least 150,000 people,
according to one monitoring group.
The two oil-trading firms were Beirut-based Oceans Petroleum
Trading, also called Overseas Petroleum Trading or Overseas
Petroleum Co., and Tri Oceans Trading, an Egyptian firm. Their
assets in the 28-nation EU will be frozen.
Both are accused of "providing support to the Syrian
regime and benefiting from the regime by organising covert
shipments of oil to the Syrian regime," the Official Journal
said.
Reuters reported last December that the Syrian government
was getting substantial imports of Iraqi crude oil from an
Egyptian port. Such under-the-radar trading has kept Assad's
military running despite the Western sanctions.
Damascus relies heavily on strategic ally Iran as its main
supplier of crude oil. But the Reuters examination of the
documents showed that millions of barrels of crude delivered to
Assad's government on Iranian ships has actually come from Iraq,
through Lebanese and Egyptian trading companies.
ARRANGING SHIPMENTS?
The documents seen by Reuters in December referred to at
least four shipments by four tankers named Camellia, Daisy,
Lantana and Clove, each of which is operated by Iran's NITC. The
documents say they carried Iraqi oil from Egypt's Mediterranean
port of Sidi Kerir to Syria.
Also according to the documents, Overseas Petroleum Trading
invoiced Syria for arranging at least two shipments and was
involved in a third. Cairo-based Tri-Ocean Energy was
responsible for loading Iraqi oil into at least one. Both firms
denied any involvement in the Syria trade last December.
Asked for comment, a spokesman for Tri-Ocean Energy referred
Reuters to a June statement from the company in which the firm
said it believed that Clove was a Tanzanian vessel whose final
destination was Romania.
It said the crude oil it was carrying was sold to the
purchaser on a free-onboard basis, meaning that liability for
the oil was transferred from Tri-Ocean Energy to the buyer.
Tri-Ocean Energy did not charter the Clove and had no rights
under international law to pursue any further action against the
buyer, should Clove have subsequently delivered the crude oil to
Syria, as alleged, the company said.
No comment from Overseas Petroleum Trading was immediately
available.
State-owned Syrian refining companies put on the sanctions
list were Baniyas Refinery Co and the Homs Refinery Co. The EU
accuses them of providing financial support to the government.
Hashim Anwar al-Aqqad, a Syrian businessman and chairman of
the Akkad Group of companies, was added to the list as well. The
group operate in various sectors, including oil and gas. Aqqad
is alleged to have provided support to and to benefited from the
Syrian government.
Also added were a military commander, Colonel Suhayl Hasan,
and Amr Armanazi, the head of a Syrian scientific centre, which
the EU said had helped the Syrian army acquire equipment used
for "surveillance and repression of demonstrators". They are
also banned from entering the EU.
The new listings bring to 192 the number of people
sanctioned by the EU and to 62 the number of organisations.
