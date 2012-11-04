AMMAN Nov 4 An explosion occurred outside the premises of a state-controlled labour union behind a hotel in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, causing casualties, state television said.

The blast, which the television described as "terrorist" - the government's word for rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, took place in the union's parking lot. It gave no more immediate details.

Opposition activists said the explosion was near heavily-guarded army installations in the heart of the capital.