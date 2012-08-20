BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests
* Harvest Natural Resources announces stockholder authorization of sale of Gabon interests and dissolution of the company
AMMAN Aug 20 President Bashar al-Assad's forces launched a helicopter-backed offensive to retake a rebel-held town between the Mediterranean and the Turkish border on Monday, killing four opposition fighters, an opposition Free Syrian Army official said.
The fighting in Qastal Maaf, a mountain town on the road from the port of Latakia to Turkey, marks the first outbreak of major fighting in the strategic forest region, 8 km (5 miles) from the border and home to some of Syria's northern air defences, Selim al-Omar said from Latakia.
* Foot Locker, Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Mexico's most famous tequila companies, Herradura, hopes to turn into fuel the thousands of tonnes of waste it generates each year from the spiky blue agave plants used to make the spirit, and cut its energy bill, said its engineering director.