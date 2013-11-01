* WFP still short of 4 million target each month
* Civilians in besieged areas beyond reach of aid agencies
* Rising trend of malnourished children, UNICEF says
(Recasts with fresh quotes, UNICEF)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 1 The United Nations delivered food
to a record 3.3 million people in Syria in October, up from 2.7
million the previous month, but said on Friday civilians were
going hungry in besieged areas that remain inaccessible.
Embattled parts of Damascus and its rural areas, where
fighting has intensified, have not been reached for many months
and the nutritional state of those trapped is believed to have
deteriorated significantly, the World Food Programme (WFP) said.
"WFP is concerned about the fate of many Syrians trapped in
conflict areas and still in need of urgent food assistance. We
are monitoring worrying reports emerging of malnutrition among
children in besieged areas," WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told
a news briefing in Geneva.
More children are being admitted to hospitals in Damascus
and other parts of the country for treatment of malnutrition,
a condition that leaves them weakened and more susceptible to
other diseases, the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.
"We know that there is an upward trend in the number of
children being admitted with moderate and severe acute
malnutrition. Most of these cases are being reported from two
referral hospitals in Damascus - the Children's Hospital and the
Damascus Hospital," UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said.
The trend of rising child malnutrition was confirmed by its
partner aid agencies in Hama, Homs, Aleppo, Rural Damascus,
Quneitra, Deir al-Zor, rural Deraa and Idlib, she said.
"There is a lack of skilled professionals to deal with
severe acute malnutrition, which is a condition that requires
medical treatment," Mercado said. "Obviously these children at
much more risk of sickness and death than children who are not
malnourished."
Nearly one in 10 Syrian children already suffered from
malnutrition in 2009, the last time a nationwide family survey
was conducted, UNICEF said. Northeastern areas suffered several
years of drought before the conflict began in March 2011.
The WFP's target remains to reach 4 million people a month
with food assistance in Syria, where food prices have soared and
millions have fled their homes for squalid makeshift shelters.
Fighting and insecurity hampered WFP access to parts of
Aleppo and Hassakeh provinces in October, Byrs said.
"Elsewhere in the country and especially in the governorates
of Damascus and Rural Damascus, more areas are becoming
inaccessible due to the intensification of the conflict," she
said.
With civil war raging, WFP has been unable to deliver food
supplies to 38 locations, including Mouadamiya on the edge of
Damascus, which it has tried to reach nine times over the past
year without success, she added.
A rare moment of coordination between the Syrian government
and rebels enabled 1,800 civilians to flee the besieged town on
Tuesday, but thousands remain trapped with little food, water or
medicine. {ID:nL5N0IJ34O]
The evacuation was the third from Mouadamiya. The United
Nations says 3,000 women and children have already left. The
opposition says 12,000 people face starvation and death in the
town, which they describe as 90 percent destroyed.
Forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad have used sieges
to root out rebels from residential areas during the war that
has cost more than 100,000 lives and displaced millions.
The government says the residents of Mouadamiya are being
"held hostage" by terrorists.
"According to the information we have there still people
trapped in Mouadamiya. We are trying and stand ready to assist
as soon as these people will be able to go out. But the Syrian
Arab Red Crescent is on the spot and assisting those who can
flee," Byrs said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alistair Lyon)