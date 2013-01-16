GENEVA Jan 16 The World Food Programme (WFP)
has received permission from the Syrian government to use dozens
of additional local aid agencies to try to reach the 2.5 million
people deemed hungry in the war-torn country, its chief said on
Wednesday.
The United Nations food agency has only been able to reach a
maximum of 1.5 million people within Syria each month due to
fighting and a lack of local partners capable of delivering aid.
"What we did not have in the past was permission from the
government to formally develop relationships with additional NGO
(non-governmental organisation) partners. We have now been given
that authority from the government," WFP executive-director
Ertharin Cousin told a news briefing.