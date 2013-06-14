PARIS, June 14 France said on Friday that
establishing a no-fly zone in Syria was unlikely for now because
of opposition from some members of the United Nations Security
Council.
"The problem with this type of measure is that it can only
be put in place with approval from the international community,"
French foreign ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told
journalists.
"A decision from the United Nations Security Council is
needed, and not just any decision," he said. A Chapter 7
resolution authorising military action was needed and that was
unlikely to be passed, he said.
