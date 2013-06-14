(Adds details on help for rebels)
PARIS, June 14 France said on Friday that it was
unlikely for now that a no-fly zone would be established over
Syria because of opposition from some members of the U.N.
Security Council.
Western diplomats say the United States is considering
imposing a no-fly zone close to Syria's southern border with
Jordan.
"The problem with this type of measure is that it can only
be put in place with approval from the international community,"
French Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe Lalliot told
journalists.
"A decision from the United Nations Security Council is
needed, and not just any decision," he said. A Chapter 7
resolution authorising military action was needed, and that was
unlikely to be passed, he added.
The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can count
on Moscow to block any such resolution if it were to be brought
to a vote.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration said on
Thursday that it was ready to arm Syrian rebels after having
obtained proof that the government had used chemical weapons
against the fighters seeking to oust Assad.
Lalliot said France had yet to make a decision on arming
rebels, but that all these issues would be discussed among heads
of state at next week's G8 summit.
Apart from arming the rebels, France could also extend
further help to them in the form of sharing more intelligence,
providing training and planning operations, Lalliot added.
He declined to say whether that meant French military
advisers would be on the ground in Syria, although diplomatic
sources have indicated some are already operating in Turkey and
Jordan.
(Reporting by John Irish and Natalie Huet; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)