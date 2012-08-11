VARCES, France Aug 11 President Francois
Hollande said on Saturday France was pushing hard for a
political end to the conflict in Syria, after the conservative
opposition angered the government by calling for rapid foreign
intervention.
Hollande, breaking off his summer holiday to attend a
ceremony for a soldier killed in Afghanistan, said France had
deployed a medical team to Jordan to help with the humanitarian
crisis caused by the conflict in neighbouring Syria.
"We are carrying out our humanitarian duty in addition to
support for the Syrian opposition and also a determined search
for a political transition in Syria," he said at the military
ceremony, standing before the flag-draped coffin of France's
88th soldier killed in Afghanistan.
France, which holds the rotating chair of the U.N. Security
Council this month, has convened a ministerial-level meeting of
the body for Aug. 30 to discuss the humanitarian crisis
unfolding in Syria and the wider region.
It was Hollande's first comment on Syria since his
predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy called on Wednesday for a rapid
international intervention, likening the bloodshed there to the
early days of war in Libya in which he mobilised a NATO-led
force which helped rebels oust Muammar Gaddafi.
After Sarkozy's remarks, his first official statement since
losing to Hollande in May's election, Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius accused him of appearing to undermine government policy.
But Sarkozy's conservative UMP opposition hit back, with one
legislator accusing Hollande of "peacefully sunbathing on the
beach" while massacres were taking place in Syria.