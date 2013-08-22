(Adds details)
PARIS Aug 22 France said on Thursday that the
international community would need to respond with force if
allegations that the Syrian government was responsible for a
chemical attack on civilians proved true.
"There would have to be reaction with force in Syria from
the international community, but there is no question of sending
troops on the ground," Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told
French television network BFM.
If the U.N. Security Council could not make a decision, one
would have to be taken "in other ways," he said, without
elaborating.
Opposition activists accused Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces of gassing hundreds, including women and
children, in Wednesday's attack.
What would be the world's most lethal chemical weapons
attack since the 1980s led to an emergency meeting of the U.N.
Security Council in New York.
The council did not explicitly demand a U.N. investigation
of the incident, although it said "clarity" was needed and
welcomed U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon's calls for a prompt
investigation by a U.N. inspection team already in Syria.
The council's statement was watered down to accommodate
objections from Russia and China, diplomats said. Moscow and
Beijing have vetoed previous Western efforts to impose U.N.
penalties on Assad.
Fabius, who had a working dinner with his British
counterpart William Hague in Paris on Wednesday night to discuss
Syria, said the alleged attack had come almost exactly a year
after U.S. President Barack Obama warned that the use of
chemical weapons in Syria would be a red line.
The attack highlighted the sense of impunity within Assad's
government, he said.
Fabius said that if Assad refused to let the U.N. inspection
team investigate the site, he would have been caught with "his
hand in the till."
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by John Stonestreet)