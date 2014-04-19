ISTANBUL, April 19 Four French journalists were
found by Turkish soldiers on the border with Syria on Saturday
after being kidnapped by the rebel group Islamic State of Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL) in Syria last June, Turkish media
reported.
Journalists Nicolas Henin, Pierre Torres, Edouard Elias and
Didier Francois were found in Sanliurfa province with their
hands and eyes bound, Dogan News Agency said.
An unknown group brought the journalists to the Turkish
border last night, the news agency reported. They will be taken
to hospital then handed over to French officials, it said.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Angus MacSwan)