AMMAN Oct 22 Syrian opposition chief Ahmad
Jarba will tell Western and Arab allies on Tuesday the group
will not attend peace talks unless the goal is to remove
President Bashar al-Assad from power.
Jarba will say the opposition risks losing credibility if it
yields to international pressure to attend talks that do not aim
at Assad's removal, according to a text of the speech he will
make to a "Friends of Syria" meeting in London, seen by Reuters,
"The people will not believe us and will regard us as
traitors to the revolution and to the blood of the rebels,"
Jarba will say, according to the text.
The United States and Russia said in May they would convene
a "Geneva 2" conference to try to end a conflict that has killed
well over 100,000 people and forced millions from their homes,
but it faces huge obstacles and no firm date has been set.
Western nations and their Middle Eastern allies pressed
Jarba's opposition Syrian National Coalition on Tuesday to join
the talks, although Assad has made clear he will not step down.
"The Sultan must leave," Jarba said in the speech text, in
reference to Assad. "Geneva cannot succeed and we cannot take
part if it allows Assad to gain more time to spill the blood of
our people while the world looks on."
British Foreign Secretary William Hague, hosting the meeting
of 11 nations, said beforehand that it was vital that all
elements of the Western-backed Syrian opposition join the talks.