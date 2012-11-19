BRUSSELS Nov 19 Germany expects a request from Turkey on Monday for NATO missiles to be placed on its border with Syria, German defence minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

"I expect that there will be a request from the Turkish government today to NATO to deploy Patriot Missiles to the Turkish border," he told reporters in Brussels.

Turkey has said it has intensified talks with NATO allies on how to shore up security on its 900-km (560-mile) frontier with Syria after mortar rounds fired from Syria landed inside its territory. The United States, the Netherlands and Germany have the appropriate Patriot missiles available.