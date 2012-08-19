BERLIN Aug 19 Germany is helping Syrian rebels
by providing them with information gathered by a German navy
vessel off the coast of Syria, a newspaper said on Sunday,
without citing sources.
Germany's Bild am Sonntag said the boat had spying equipment
from the German intelligence service on board, enabling it to
observe Syrian troop movements up to 600 km (375 miles) inland.
Information on the military operations of President Bashar
al-Assad's troops that is collected by the ship is passed on to
U.S. and British secret services, who then give it to the Free
Syrian Army, Bild said.
A spokesman for the German Defence Ministry said a German
navy ship equipped with telecommunications and reconnaissance
technology that normally patrols the international waters of the
eastern Mediterranean was in a harbour in Sardinia.
Ships of this type are used to collect information but the
ministry would not comment on details, he said.
A German government spokesman said the government did not
comment on intelligence service activities. The German
intelligence service declined to comment.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office declined to
comment. She reiterated that Britain was giving non-lethal
support to Syria's opposition.
No one was immediately available for comment at the U.S.
State Department.
Bild also said German intelligence service agents were
stationed at a NATO base in the Turkish city of Adana, where
they were intercepting telephone calls and radio communications
from Syria. They are also maintaining informal contact with
sources close to Assad's government, the paper said.
Assad is battling a 17-month uprising against 42 years of
rule by his family, and Syria's civil war has intensified since
a July bombing killed members of Assad's inner circle including
his defence minister and brother-in-law.