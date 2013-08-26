Exxaro's profits jump with rise in coal prices
March 9 South African miner Exxaro reported a rise in annual profits on Thursday, thanks to a surge in coal prices, saying it expected the market to continue to strengthen this year.
JAKARTA Aug 26 The United States would only take action on Syria in concert with the international community and within a legal framework in response to the alleged chemical weapons attacks in Damascus, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Monday.
Hagel, speaking to reporters on a trip to Indonesia, declined to discuss U.S. military options under consideration by the White House, or to say whether he thought a military response was likely. A senior U.S. official said Hagel intended to reach out to his British and French counterparts to discuss the situation in Syria. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
SANTIAGO, March 9 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.
MANILA, March 9 Philippine lawmakers deliberating whether to confirm the appointment of the environment minister have decided to defer their decision, the head of a congressional panel said on Thursday.