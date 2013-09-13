GENEVA, Sept 13 Syrian government forces have
deliberately targeted hospitals, attacked field hospitals with
fighter jets and prevented the sick and wounded from receiving
medical care, U.N. war crimes investigators said on Friday.
In a special report, they said that the forces of President
Bashar al-Assad had waged a campaign using "the denial of
medical care as a weapon of war", especially against people
living in opposition-controlled areas.
"There is also evidence that some anti-government armed
groups have attacked hospitals in certain areas," said the
independent inquiry led by Brazilian expert Paulo Pinheiro.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mike Collett-White)