* Water-borne diseases on rise in Syria
* WHO fears cholera outbreak in warmer season
* Some 25,000 people wounded each month
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 24 A cholera outbreak is feared in
coming months in Syria, where other water-borne diseases such as
hepatitis A and typhoid are on the rise due to poor sanitation,
the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday.
Safe drinking water is available at about one-third of the
level it was before the conflict erupted nearly five years ago,
and supplies are cut-off to punish civilians at times, it said.
Some 31,460 cases of hepatitis A were reported in Syria last
year and more than 1,000 cases have been recorded per week since
January, said Dr. Elizabeth Hoff, WHO representative in Syria.
"This normally we see when the weather is warmer and so on.
But it just tells you people no longer have the same access to
safe drinking water as before," Hoff told a news briefing.
"Going into the warmer season, what we are particularly
concerned about ... is cholera, this is our main fear, but so
far we haven't seen it.
"But quite clearly the situation is going much more
critical," she added. "Water has been used for political
dividends and has been turned off to certain areas and that
leads people to drink water from unsafe areas,"
Cholera, an intestinal infection often linked to
contaminated drinking water, causes severe diarrhoea and
vomiting, leaving small children especially vulnerable to death
from dehydration, according to the U.N. health agency.
Infectious diseases thrive in overcrowded conditions and
poor hygiene. The WHO appealed for $116 million to provide
medicines and health care services to 12.2 million people across
Syria this year.
Some 25,000 people are wounded each month, requiring
surgical supplies, safe blood transfusion and anaesthetics, it
said. On Sunday, WHO delivered critical medicines and supplies
to the eastern part of Aleppo.
More than 2.7 million people live in areas controlled by the
Islamic State, whose forces have sought some medicines from the
WHO through non-governmental organisations, although the Syrian
Arab Red Crescent delivers more aid, Hoff said.
A further 4.8 million reside in hard-to-reach areas which
are inaccessible due to fighting, she said.
"We are moving towards a worse situation and some of the
areas going back to being besieged. Here I would like to mention
for example Deir al-Zor city, this is now government-controlled
but being besieged, with a population of 150,000," Hoff said.
Moadimiya, a Damascus suburb with 35,000 people, and Mharda,
a government-held town of 10,000 in Hama province, are now
considered besieged, she said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Tom Heneghan)