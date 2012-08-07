(Adds details and quotes, ICRC statement, byline)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Aug 7 Many of the main drugmakers in
conflict-torn Syria have closed down, causing severe shortages
of medicines for treating chronic diseases and a rising number
of casualties, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Tuesday.
Hospitals or health centres have stopped functioning due to
a lack of staff or supplies, while others have been damaged or
taken over by fighters, the U.N. agency said.
Before the 17-month-old revolt against President Bashar
al-Assad, Syria produced 90 percent of its medicines and drugs.
But production has been hit by the fighting, lack of raw
materials, impact of sanctions and higher fuel costs, it said.
"We are receiving more and more reports of shortages in
medicines and pharmaceutical products in Syria," WHO spokesman
Tarik Jasarevic told a news briefing.
Ninety percent of Syria's pharmaceutical plants are located
in rural Aleppo, Homs and Damascus provinces and they have
suffered substantial damage from the latest fighting, he said.
"Many of these plants have now closed down as a result of
the ongoing clashes and increased cost of fuel, resulting in a
critical shortage of medicines," he said.
Drugs for tuberculosis, hepatitis, hypertension, diabetes
and cancer are urgently needed, as well as dialysis equipment to
treat kidney disease, according to the WHO.
"DEVASTATING" IMPACT
"The impact of this situation is of course devastating for
people who need drugs on a daily basis, people with chronic
conditions, people with a mental health situation, and also for
people who are on antibiotics to prevent infections when being
treated for conflict-related injuries," Jasarevic said.
The WHO has delivered surgical and trauma kits, and medical
supplies for 700,000 people. It has no estimate for the number
of wounded or hospitals still open in the country of 22 million
where an estimated 18,000 have been killed in the conflict.
"Health facilities that have stopped functioning are located
in the most affected areas where the urgent need for medical and
surgical interventions is the most prominent," Jasarevic said.
"We are bringing in medical supplies, but this cannot cover
the needs of such a big country and cannot cover the gap left by
this closing down of the pharmaceutical industry," he said.
The Syrian health ministry has reported that it has lost 200
ambulances over the last few weeks, mainly vehicles destroyed
or no longer under its control, Jasarevic said.
The heightened violence has recently spread to the two
largest cities, Aleppo and the capital Damascus, exacerbating
the humanitarian crisis. Rebels trying to fight off an army
offensive in Aleppo said on Tuesday they were running low on
ammunition as Assad's forces encircled their stronghold at the
southern entrance to the country's biggest city.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday
that medical items to treat 500 wounded in Damascus had been
delivered via the Syrian Red Crescent over the past four days.
The U.N. World Food Programme, which had hoped to provide
850,000 Syrians with food by the end of July, managed to reach
only 542,000, WFP spokeswoman Elisabeth Byrs told reporters.
It has sent rations for 46,000 people to Aleppo and aims to
reach 28,000 more in coming days to cover food shortages, she
said.
Around 124,000 Syrians have fled across the borders and
registered as refugees, while 1.5 million are estimated to be
displaced within Syria.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Roger Atwood)