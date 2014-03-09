* Some 60 percent of hospitals damaged or destroyed
* Diseases including polio resurging
* Patients have died from receiving wrong blood type
BEIRUT, March 10 Newborns freezing to death in
hospital incubators, doctors cutting off limbs to stop patients
from bleeding to death, surging cases of polio: a new report
published on Monday paints a dire picture of Syria's collapsing
healthcare system.
The report, issued by charity Save the Children, said some
60 percent of Syria's hospitals have been damaged or destroyed
since the start of the three-year-old conflict and nearly half
of its doctors have fled the country.
Over 140,000 people have died in the war, which started as a
peaceful protest movement against President Bashar al-Assad and
degenerated into civil conflict fuelled by regional and
international rivalries.
In its report, Save the Children described the fallout from
the collapse of the medical system as "horrific," as remaining
hospitals and medical staff struggle to treat hundreds of
thousands of people wounded by the fighting.
"Syria's health system is now in such disarray that we have
heard reports of doctors using old clothes for bandages and
patients opting to be knocked unconscious with metal bars,
because there are no anaesthetics," the report said.
"The lack of clean water means sterilisation for bandages is
nearly impossible, causing the threat of infection and possible
death."
Children's limbs have been amputated because clinics did not
have the equipment to treat their wounds, it said. Newborns have
died in incubators because of power cuts and parents have
administered intravenous drips to their children because there
was not enough medical staff to help them.
Patients have died from receiving wrong blood types, and
transfusions have in some places been performed directly between
people because of a lack of power, according to the report.
The report quoted the Syrian American Medical Society as
estimating that, since the start of the conflict, 200,000
Syrians had died from chronic illnesses because of a lack of
access to treatment and drugs.
POLIO RESURGENCE
Syria's vaccination coverage has also been hit hard. Before
the war, coverage was 91 percent, but fell to 68 percent just a
year after the conflict's start, and is probably much lower now,
the report said.
Measles and meningitis have spread, and polio - which the
report said was eradicated across Syria in 1995 - has now
infected up to 80,000 children, it added.
"The breakdown of Syria's vaccination programme has resulted
in the re-emergence of polio in Syria," it said.
"Children born after 2010 have not been vaccinated for two
years. There have been heavy restrictions in access to vaccines
and health workers have not been able to reach children in
need."
Factors including overcrowding and poor living conditions,
water and sanitation have meant skin diseases including
Leishmaniasis - a parasitic disease caused by the bite of the
sandfly - have increased.
There were fewer than 3,000 cases before the war, and now
there are more than 100,000.
Save the Children called for humanitarian groups to be given
freedom of access to all areas and aid to be allowed across
conflict lines, after ceasefires if necessary.
"Immediate investment in, and access to, child-focused
health services is needed to ensure that children are not dying
from preventable and treatable injuries and illnesses," it said.
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)