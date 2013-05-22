By Erika Solomon
HERMEL, Lebanon
HERMEL, Lebanon May 23 On a country road in
Lebanon's northeast, traffic is heavy; ambulances screech by,
sirens blaring, and cars packed with mourners follow coffins as
Hezbollah brings wounded fighters home from Syria, and its dead.
With the bodies from the battle over the border at Qusair,
comes the violence, as civil conflict between Syria's
Iranian-backed ruler and Sunni rebels spreads across the Middle
East; the Shi'ite militia's drive to save Syria's president is
testing Lebanon's own fragile, sectarian peace and raises the
stakes in a broader struggle for power in the region and the
wider world.
Having long denied its engagement in Syria behind President
Bashar al-Assad, Hezbollah has committed itself this week to the
fight for the strategic small town of Qusair, sending hundreds
of men and losing dozens wounded and between 20 and 50 killed.
Their coffins, escorted by stern-faced Hezbollah gunmen and
corteges flying the movement's yellow banner, stream back to
Shi'ite villages in the northeastern Bekaa Valley, ending any
discretion about its backing for Assad and his Alawite minority.
For all that staff at hospitals taking in the wounded around
the town of Hermel keep doors closed to journalists and insist
"There's nothing to see", the war has widened its scope.
And with Sunnis and Alawites in the nearby Lebanese port of
Tripoli also engaged in the fiercest communal fighting yet, the
spread of violence beyond Syria is accelerating.
Already sectarian killing has surged in Iraq, bombs have hit
Turkey and Israeli air strikes in Syria targeted Iranian arms
for Hezbollah while world powers remain divided among themselves
as they try to push Syria's rivals into holding peace talks.
For Rami Khouri at the American University of Beirut,
Hezbollah's Syrian venture risks rebounding into Lebanon and
could even - in a very worst case - fuel a regional war:
"It would vastly increase the likelihood of massive internal
Lebanese strife between pro- and anti-Hezbollah groups, broadly
pitting Sunnis and Shi'ites against each other, while also
inviting another major war with Israel, or possibly
participation in an American-Israeli/Iranian-Syrian war."
RISKS FOR HEZBOLLAH
Hezbollah, armed by Iran since Lebanon's civil war in the
1980s, outguns Beirut's weak central government as well as other
factions, including Sunnis, Christians, Druze and Palestinians.
But in nailing its colours to Assad's bid to crush a Sunni
uprising, the Shi'ite movement has alienated fellow Arabs in the
region who once respected it, at least for fighting Israel. It
may also irk Lebanese Shi'ites, who have counted on Hezbollah's
protection locally but are not necessarily enthusiastic about
dying for Iran in its rivalry with Arab powers and the West.
Rafik Nasrallah, a political analyst in Beirut who is close
to Hezbollah, said the movement had been obliged to intervene in
Syria to protect Lebanese interests and it had taken into
account the prospect of a violent reaction from rival groups:
"There is no Lebanese state, there are groups in the
security apparatus here that serve different regional powers or
countries," Nasrallah said. "Hezbollah's job is to protect
Lebanon and its borders, it is doing what it has to do.
"This is a decisive battle," he said of Qusair, near Homs,
which rebels have held to secure supply routes from Lebanon and
to disrupt movement between Damascus and Syria's Alawite region.
"Hezbollah believes that this battle is of great strategic
importance, and they will bear the consequences," he added, as
reports from Syria indicated Hezbollah fighters and Assad's
troops had made some gains after days of fighting in the town.
On the frontlines, the intervention appears to have hardened
sectarian attitudes among rebels fearful of losing a key
position: "The fall of .... Qusair will completely change the
struggle in Homs province from a revolution into a major assault
on Alawites and Shi'ites wherever they are," said a fighter who
uses the name Abu Bilal, speaking to Reuters from Homs.
"Rebel battalions here all agree on this. And every side of
this conflict knows this is what is at stake in Homs."
Hezbollah's forces are tiny beside the tens of thousands of
troops, with tanks and jet aircraft, that Assad can call on even
after Sunni desertions from his army. But it does have thousands
of guerrillas, many of whom saw action against Israel in 2006.
Hezbollah's alliance with Assad has not been an easy one for
it on the regional stage, but its leaders remain unapologetic,
arguing it is crucial to their "axis of resistance" - the term
it uses for its anti-Israel alliance with Tehran and Damascus.
The "Party of God", once admired across the Arab world as a
bulwark against Israel, is now derided as "Hezb al-Shaytan" -
Party of the Devil - and a sectarian catspaw of non-Arab Iran.
Former Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri, a Sunni with
powerful allies in Saudi Arabia, said this week: "Hezbollah has
chosen to copy Israeli crimes against Lebanon and its people and
apply them to the inhabitants of the Syrian city of Qusair.
"It has become the spearhead of a crime carried out by the
regime against its people, which can also be described as the
Iranian defence army of Bashar al-Assad's regime."
"RESISTANCE"
Hezbollah, in turn, has sought to shore up its pan-Arab
credentials by accusing its rebel enemies at Qusair of being
sponsored by Israel and Western powers - thus justifying its
intervention as part of its "resistance" to the Jewish state.
"Israel is in Qusair ... The attack on Syria is all part of
an Israeli, foreign-led attack on Syria," said Amin Hateit, a
Lebanese commentator close to Hezbollah. "This is a party of
ideology, not nationalities. So wherever there are enemies to
those beliefs, its fighters will go. They go voluntarily."
It is unclear, however, quite how willingly Lebanese
Shi'ites will go on fighting and dying in Syria like Radwan and
Ali Qassem al-Attar, brothers who fell at Qusair a few days ago
and in whose memory yellow Hezbollah banners now fly at a spot
near their home, off a dusty side road in the Bekaa Valley.
Syria's war is intruding on pastoral tranquillity. Men in
camouflage secure checkpoints; the peace of cows grazing nearby
is shattered by occasional rocket fire. Locals point to a
white-tented Hezbollah position just over the border, on Syrian
land.
But a security source close to Hezbollah believes it cannot
count on unlimited backing from its local supporters. Leaders
had calculated, he said, that the movement could afford to lose
several dozen men at Qusair, due to its strategic importance.
But if the battle drags on, recruitment might suffer. Party
media were playing down the losses, he said. But he added: "The
party can't help that, whatever they do, if a man in one of
these villages dies, every villager will go to that funeral.
"Soon they could start asking 'Why should we fight and die
for Syrians?'"
