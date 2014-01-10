BEIRUT Jan 10 Syrian forces loyal to President
Bashar al-Assad killed dozens of rebel fighters who tried to
break an army siege of the central city of Homs, state media and
a monitoring group said.
SANA news agency quoted a military source as saying army
units "confronted armed terrorist groups" trying to get into the
Khaldiya neighbourhood north of the besieged rebel area in the
Old City in the heart of Homs this week.
Thirty-seven rebels were killed by the army, SANA said,
without giving a figure for losses among Assad's forces.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 45
rebels were surrounded and killed as they left the old city on
Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The Britain-based Observatory, which monitors the violence
in Syria through a network of military and medical sources, said
it had no information on government losses.
Assad's forces have surrounded rebels for more than a year
in Homs, a centre of the uprising against Assad in 2011 which
turned into an armed uprising and civil war after the Syrian
leader's forces cracked down on protesters.
They have also pushed back rebel forces from nearby rural
areas which had formed part of their supply lines from
neighbouring Lebanon and allowed the rebels to challenge control
of the main highway linking Damascus to Homs, the Mediterranean
coast and the north of the country.
Assad has lost control of large areas of northern and
eastern Syria, but deadly infighting among rebel forces has
stalled their military campaign to overthrow him.
Hundreds of rebels have been killed in a week of fighting by
an array of Islamist and more moderate fighters against an al
Qaeda affiliate in Syria, the Islamic State in Iraq and the
Levant (ISIL).
The fighting comes less than a fortnight before planned
peace talks in Switzerland aimed at finding a political solution
to almost three years of conflict, which the Observatory says
has killed 130,000 people, and agreeing a transitional body to
govern Syria.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans, editing by Elizabeth Piper)