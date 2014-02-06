MOSCOW Feb 6 The Syrian government and rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad appear to have reached an agreement on allowing humanitarian aid to reach the besieged city of Homs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The issue of humanitarian access to the old city of Homs is being discussed," ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a news conference.

"Judging by the latest information, it appears that such an agreement between the opposition and the government has already been reached," he said without giving more detail. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Thomas Grove)