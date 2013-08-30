(Adds inspectors in military airport to see soldiers)
BEIRUT Aug 30 United Nations inspectors arrived
at a military hospital in a government-held area of Damascus on
Friday to visit soldiers affected by an apparent chemical
attack, a Reuters witness said.
The inspectors have spent the week visiting rebel-controlled
areas on the outskirts of Damascus after reports of a poison gas
attack last week that the opposition blames on President Bashar
al-Assad. The Syrian government accuses the rebels of firing
chemical munitions at civilians and soldiers.
Witnesses said the team were meeting with soldiers at the
Mezze Military Airport who government media said were exposed to
poison gas in the Damascus suburb of Jobar on Saturday.
A Reuters witness said the U.N. inspectors were not carrying
body armour, indicating they would not cross into rebel-held
territory after their visit to the military base.
Official media said some soldiers were overcome by fumes
after finding chemical agents in a tunnel that had been used by
insurgents.
The state news agency SANA said soldiers "suffered from
cases of suffocation." State TV footage did not appear to show
evidence of chemical weapons. It showed five blue and green
plastic drums, normally used to transport oil, lined against a
wall in a room and several rusty mortar bombs and grenades.
